Gunshots in Cathedral City Put Two Local Schools on Lockdown, Suspect Wanted

On Thursday March 15, 2018 at about 1:17 pm Cathedral City Police Department received calls of gunshots heard in the 35300 Blk of Corregidor Rd. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area, arriving within minutes of the reported gunfire.

On arrival, the investigating officers determined a shooting had occurred. The preliminary investigation determined a physical altercation between two groups of males took place. During the altercation a weapon was introduced by one of the combatants and fired several times at the other combatants as they fled from the area.

Story: Three Suspects Sought for Gang-Related Indio Shooting

As a result of the gunfire, Cathedral City Elementary and Nellie N. Coffman Middle School were placed on a brief lock down but there was no danger to any students, according to PSUSD communications coordinator Joan Boiko.

Story: Colorado Man Convicted of Murder for Shooting Woman at Indio Hotel

The shooting suspect also fled from the scene and has been identified. At this point in the investigation it does not appear anyone was injured because of the shooting. At the time of this press release, all the involved parties have not been located or identified. The shooting suspect has not been located and the handgun is also outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to call the Cathedral City

Police Department (760) 770-0300.