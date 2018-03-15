Celebrate National Beer Day at The Living Desert's Brew at the Zoo

Celebrate National Beer Day at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ 9th Annual Brew at the Zoo, presented by MacLean Capital Advisors, on Saturday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Early bird tickets at reduced prices are on sale now.

Craft beer fans will enjoy a wide variety of tastings from the surrounding area’s finest specialty breweries, as well as other libations, including premium wines and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will embark on a culinary adventure as they enjoy tasty dishes and desserts from popular Coachella Valley restaurants and caterers.

The evening also includes live entertainment on stages set throughout the park from bands including Giselle Woo & The Night Owls, Bob & Donna Brown, Rick Shelley and Vintage Vibe. Attendees also can explore the African section of the park and see zebras, cheetahs, warthogs, oryx and other animals.

“Brew at the Zoo is a major fundraiser for the zoo and it gets bigger and bigger every year,” said Dawn Petrick, Director of Park Services and Guest Relations. “It offers a spectacular setting with great food, unlimited beer samplings and lively entertainment. We like to say guests are ‘Saving Wildlife One Beer at a Time’ and supporting our mission of desert conservation through preservation, education and appreciation.”

Brew at the Zoo is part of Palm Desert’s First Weekend activities. Brew at the Zoo, presented by MacLean Capital Advisors, is sponsored by Taste, Dasani, American Cab, Whitewater Rock, Palm Desert First Weekend, Signature, Sis Jackson, Desert Moving Co., Walter Clark, and the VIP area is sponsored by Augustine Casino.

Through April 6 general admission tickets are $70 for members and $75 for non-members. Designated Driver tickets are available for $45, as well as a limited number of VIP Lounge tickets for $150. Tickets at the door are $80 members and $85 for non-members. All guests must bring a valid photo ID and be 21 and older to enter. Smoking is prohibited. Parking is always free. For more information, visit www.LivingDesert.org or call (760) 346-5694.