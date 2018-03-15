Driver Killed On Freeway When Metal Debris Flies Through Windshield

A 24-year-old Eastvale man was killed Wednesday when metal debris kicked up by another vehicle crashed through the windshield of the car he was driving on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Duarte.

The man died at the scene about 12:45 p.m. at Buena Vista Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The victim was driving a 2014 Volkswagen in the number four lane when a tan pickup truck or SUV ahead of him in the number three lane ran over and kicked up metal debris, the CHP reported. Authorities were looking for the driver.

"The metal debris entered the Volkswagen through the windshield, striking (the victim),'' according to CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, who said a 25-year-old Upland man traveling with the driver was not injured and took the wheel.

"The passenger immediately took control of the Volkswagen and brought the vehicle to a stop at the Buena Vista Street off-ramp,'' Jimenez said.

The passenger attempted first aid until the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived.

The number one lane of the Buena Vista Street off-ramp was blocked until about 3:45 p.m. while the fatal crash was investigated and the scene was cleaned up, Jimenez said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify and locate the driver of the vehicle that struck the debris was urged to call the CHP's Baldwin Park Area Office at 636-338-1164 to speak with Officer Kyle Croxford.