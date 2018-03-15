Campus Police Officer Fires at Coyote That Attacked Child at Cal State LA

A campus police officer fired at a coyote that was attacking a 5-year-old child at Cal State Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m., according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department, which was assisting in the shooting investigation.

The attack happened near the campus' parking structure D, according to officials. Shortly after the child's attack, a female student walking near the area was approached aggressively by a coyote. University spokesman Robert Lopez presumes it was the same coyote.

Officials considered both incidents before deciding to open fire. After searching for the animal, an unknown amount of rounds were fired at a coyote after they spotted one believed to be the attacker roaming around campus.

The child, whose leg was bitten by the coyote, was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition.

"We do believe that coyote was struck, so we are asking the public that if they see an injured coyote or even if they see a deceased coyote, that they notify the Department of Public Safety," LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

The coyote may still be on the loose.