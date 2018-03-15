Three Suspects Sought for Gang-Related Indio Shooting

Indio police are seeking the public's help in locating three suspects in a gang-related shooting in the parking lot of an area business.

Joseph Riley, 19, Dominic McNeal, 18, and a 17-year old boy are being sought in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting of a man in the parking lot of the laundromat at Clark's Travel Center, 82-253 Indio Blvd., according to the Indio Police Department.

After one suspect shot the man, the suspects allegedly fled the scene ``in a gray four-door passenger van with oxidized paint on the rooftop,'' police said.

Story: Man Arrested During L.A. County Barricade Charged in Fatal Desert Hot Springs Shooting

Two other suspects, 23-year-old Charles Salter and another 17-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The shooter is believed to be the juvenile in custody, according to court documents. The outstanding suspects are believed to have roles in planning the shooting.

Salter, McNeal and Riley have been charged with attempted murder. Salter, who police allege owned the gun used in the shooting, pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Story: South Dakota Approves Extradition of Palm Springs Man Accused of Killing Mother

The unidentified victim, a rival gang member who was shot once in the abdomen at close range, was hospitalized and underwent surgery, but was expected to survive, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Court documents state that the shooting occurred at around 7:45 p.m., and that the suspects and their van were captured on surveillance footage. Indio detectives also matched the surveillance footage to a video posted online by Salter, the arrest warrant declaration states.

Story: Man Accused of Setting his Mother on Fire to Face Murder Charges

In the social media video, the suspects were seen flashing gang signs and heard discussing shooting someone while passing around a gun prior to the shooting, according to the declaration.

Salter and the 17-year-old alleged shooter were arrested on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the outstanding subjects or the involved vehicle were asked to contact detectives at the Indio Police Department's Street Crimes Unit at (760) 541-7777. All information will be treated confidentially, according to the department.