Suspect in Indio Gang-Related Shooting in Custody, Two Remain Outstanding

One of three suspects to be taken into custody in connection with an Indio gang-related shooting was being held today on $1 million bail, but two others remain at large.

Joseph Riley, 19, was arrested Monday afternoon in Indio, according to county jail records. Indio police had released his name last week in connection with the Feb. 23 non-fatal shooting of a gang rival in a parking lot of a laundromat near Clark's Travel Center at 82-253 Indio Blvd.

Riley, who's expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday, is suspected of taking part in the planning and shooting of the victim, whose name was withheld. He was shot once in the abdomen at close range and underwent surgery, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Two other suspects, 23-year-old Charles Salter and another 17-year-old boy, were arrested last month in connection with the shooting. The shooter is believed to be the juvenile in custody, according to court documents.

Two additional suspects, Dominic McNeal, 18, and another 17-year old boy, are still being sought. The teens' names are being withheld because they are juveniles.

Salter, McNeal and Riley have been charged with attempted murder. Salter, who police allege owned the gun used in the shooting, pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Court documents state that the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m., and that the suspects and their getaway vehicle -- described as a gray four-door passenger van with oxidized paint on the roof -- were captured on surveillance footage.

According to the arrest warrant declaration, Indio detectives also matched the security camera footage to a video allegedly posted online by Salter, in which the suspects were seen inside the van flashing gang signs and heard discussing shooting someone while passing around a gun.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the outstanding subjects or the van were asked to contact detectives at the Indio Police Department's Street Crimes Unit at (760) 541-7777. All information will be treated confidentially, according to the department.