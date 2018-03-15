Celebrating 'Pi Day' by Learning Math Skills

“Pi Day”, or March 14, is a day to celebrate math’s irrational number, 3.14.

Teachers at Palm Springs Unified School District don't want students to have an "irrational" fear of math, so the Family Engagement Center hosted a "Pi day" math night with parents.

Educational leaders say they often hear from parents that they struggle to help their children with their homework because the methods taught today in public schools is different than when they were taught. That’s why the Family Engagement Center led a Math Night.

Parents worked with their children through workshops and learned tips on how to build math confidence in their young students.

"One thing that would be best for parents is considering getting their own piece of paper,” says Andrew Williams, a secondary math TOSA at PSUSD. “Parents can model [their work], show them they're not in it with themselves. ‘I'm not going to do your homework for you, but I'll do it with you.’”

Of course any Pi Day celebration wouldn't have been complete without actual pie. Students won pies for participating in math night.