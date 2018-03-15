Police Searching for Driver of Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit and Run in Palm Springs

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Palm Springs.

It happened near the area of Ramon Rd. and S. Camino Real around 9:45 p.m. Police say a woman was killed when she was struck by a car. Details are limited on where she was located at the time of the incident.

Palm Springs Police were able to determine the car involved was a teal green Nissan sedan. They say the car should have significant damage to the front end of the vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441.