Pedestrian Killed in Palm Springs Hit-and-Run; Alleged Driver Turns Himself In

A woman was fatally struck in Palm Springs by a suspected hit-and-run driver, who police had in custody today after he turned himself in.

Jesus Manuel Montano, 63, of Calexico, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run for the 9:45 p.m. Wednesday crash into a female pedestrian. Police say the woman was crossing Ramon Road, near Camino Real, an intersection that is not controlled by traffic lights. The woman did not appear to have used a crosswalk, according to Palm Springs police.

Montano was heading westbound on Ramon Road when he struck the woman, then allegedly fled, police say. The pedestrian, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Hours after the crash, Montano turned himself in at the Palm Springs Police Department. His car, a 1996 teal Nissan 200SX, was found parked somewhere in Cathedral City, and has been impounded as evidence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police have not determined whether drugs or alcohol played a role. Montano was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to county jail records.