Pedestrian Killed in Palm Springs Hit-and-Run; Alleged Driver Turns Himself In

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Palm Springs.
The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.
An Indio man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to the Thermal mobile home she shared with her children was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday and will be remanded to a state mental health facility.
