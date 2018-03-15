Local Ball Kids Shine at BNP Paribas Open

You see them in every match. They stand at the back of the court and kneel at the side of the net, helping the top ATP World Tour and WTA players. Ball Kids. The job is considered one of the toughest gigs at any tournament as kids must be physically able to perform 2 hours on court with one hour rest between sessions. More than 500 kids from the age of 12-20 years old try-out for the coveted position and many come from the Coachella Valley. Rancho Mirage senior Tatiana Harvey and Palm Desert senior Josh Phillips are two local high school students and tennis stars are veteran BNP Paribas Open Ball Kids and they explain what it takes to do the job.