Indio Recovery Center Helps Pregnant Mothers Get Sober

A few big donations at the ABC Recovery's 2018 Firestone Gala are now helping a local program that supports pregnant mothers going through recovery

One mother who went through that recovery process spoke at the event about her journey.

"I was homeless, pregnant and had no will to live," said Ashley Hinesley.

She found ABC Recovery Center in 2010 and had no idea her situation was so common.

The perinatal program is centered around helping pregnant women get clean.

"I wanted to have my daughter sober and clean, deliver her sober and clean and they taught me how to be a mom," she said.

Aside from helping Hinesley get sober, the center threw her a baby shower welcoming her into motherhood. It costs around $250 dollars to get everything new moms need.

"Strollers, beds, cribs, everything they need for them to have a great start," said Ally Anderson who works at the center.

She's been working with mothers-to-be for nearly a decade and sees what the program can accomplish.

"They come in here broken and leave here with all the tools they need to live a healthy and successful life," said Anderson.

It's just one part of ABC's large network of care for those going through addiction. Over the weekend, more than $90,000 dollars was raised at the centers largest fundraiser of the year, the Firestone Gala. In addition, a huge $25,000 dollar donation topped the evening. That donation can house three clients for 30 days. It can give a home to three mothers and their child for more than a year while they get sober.

Hinesley gives thanks to ABC Recovery Center for helping her through her recovery in the good times and the bad.

"Today, i have a little over seven years. I work in the field of addiction. I get to help women in the same boat i was in seven years ago. I get to be a mom today, i get to be a respectable woman in recovery," said Hinesley.

The ABC Recovery Center is still accepting donations from the community. To donate or learn more about the ABC Recovery Center, go to their website abcrecoverycenter.org.