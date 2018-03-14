Officials Remind Palm Springs Residents of April Sales Tax Increase

Palm Springs' sales tax rate will increase by 0.5 percent beginning next month, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reminded residents Wednesday.

Effective April 1, city sales taxes will increase from 8.75 to 9.25 percent as a result of last fall's approval of Measure D, an increase city officials said will generate $7 million annually for police and emergency services.

Measure D was approved by 56 percent of Palm Springs voters last November.

Supporters said that Palm Springs' penchant for attracting tourists would generate the bulk of revenues, which will put more police officers on the streets, improve 911 response times, address homelessness and increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatment programs.

Opponents said the tax increase was just another among many recently implemented measures that they believed had proved ineffective in improving emergency services or homelessness solutions.

The average sales tax across the county is 7.75 percent, according to the CDTFA, which noted that the Palm Springs increase was the only Riverside County increase set to take effect next month.