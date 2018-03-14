United Mistakenly Flies Kansas-Bound Dog to Japan

The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.
An Indio man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to the Thermal mobile home she shared with her children was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday and will be remanded to a state mental health facility.
Wednesday marks one month since the deadly shooting at a Florida high school. About 2,500 school walkouts are planned across the country on March 14 to honor those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
