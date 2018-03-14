Hiker Bitten by Rattlesnake on Trail Near Thousand Palms Airlifted

A hiker was bitten by a rattlesnake on a trail near Thousand Palms today and was airlifted out of the area for medical treatment.

Fire personnel received word of the injured hiker at 10:16 a.m. on the Pushawalla Palms Trail at the Coachella Valley Preserve, in the 29000 block of Thousand Palms Canyon Road.

Due to the remote location, a California Highway Patrol helicopter airlifted the unidentified hiker to a waiting ambulance, which took the victim to a hospital for injuries described as moderate, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.