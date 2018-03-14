Elementary Students Line Up to "Pie The Principal" in Indian Wells

An unusual way to raise school spirits, and some money for a good cause. Students, parents, and staff at Gerald Ford Elementary in Indian Wells were lining up today for a chance to "pie the principal."

As you can imagine, everyone was pretty excited about it.

"The kids get a kick out of it because they get to pie the principal in the face and usually there's a stigma or a fear of coming to the principal's office but I want to build those community relationships with parents and teachers and students and let them know that I'm an approachable guy and I like to have fun and school can be fun and building a positive school culture is one of the foundations to instructional growth."