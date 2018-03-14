Desert Sands High Schools Organize Walkouts to Honor Victims of Parkland Shooting

Wednesday marks one month since the deadly shooting at a Florida high school. About 2,500 school walkouts are planned across the country on March 14 to honor those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Desert Sands Unified School District heard students wanted to participate, so high schools in the district will hold a memorial around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Every high school will have a different type of memorial, but during the walkouts, students will observe 17 minutes of silence for the 17 victims in Parkland, Florida. Some students will also wear white in remembrance.

"The high schools met with student leadership about what they are planning... and how we can help so they can remain safe,” says DSUSD Public Information Officer. “Each of the schools has a plan and they'll be walking out of class, but not off the school property."

Students who do not wish to participate will not be required to participate.

Saturday, March 24 many young Americans across the nation plan to participate in "March for Our Lives" to rally for gun control and school safety.