Local College Radio Sweeps National Awards in NYC

The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.
The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.
Wednesday marks one month since the deadly shooting at a Florida high school. About 2,500 school walkouts are planned across the country on March 14 to honor those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Wednesday marks one month since the deadly shooting at a Florida high school. About 2,500 school walkouts are planned across the country on March 14 to honor those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who suffered ultimately fatal injuries prior to an altercation between family members at a Thermal home, a sheriff's sergeant said Tuesday.
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who suffered ultimately fatal injuries prior to an altercation between family members at a Thermal home, a sheriff's sergeant said Tuesday.