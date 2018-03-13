Failures Put Fertility Centers In The Spotlight

An investigation is underway into the death of a man who suffered ultimately fatal injuries prior to an altercation between family members at a Thermal home, a sheriff's sergeant said Tuesday.
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who suffered ultimately fatal injuries prior to an altercation between family members at a Thermal home, a sheriff's sergeant said Tuesday.
The former president and treasurer of the Parent Teacher Club (PTC) at Herbert Hoover Elementary in Indio is accused of embezzling over $20,000 from their club fund.
The former president and treasurer of the Parent Teacher Club (PTC) at Herbert Hoover Elementary in Indio is accused of embezzling over $20,000 from their club fund.
After years of renovations and preparations, the Sanctuary Palm Springs is now officially open. City leaders had an official ribbon cutting and got a chance to tour the house earlier Monday morning.
After years of renovations and preparations, the Sanctuary Palm Springs is now officially open. City leaders had an official ribbon cutting and got a chance to tour the house earlier Monday morning.