Indio Man Accused of Embezzling from Parent Teacher Club Fund

Indio, CA -

The former president and treasurer of the Parent Teacher Club (PTC) at Herbert Hoover Elementary in Indio is accused of embezzling over $20,000 from their club fund. 

A 34-year-old Danny Cervantes of Indio allegedly took money from different ATM machines over the course of ten months.

The school's principal, Todd Biggert said, "It's wonderful to be trusting of people, we want to trust the people that come to our campus that are part of our community that say they are there to support us, but I think what this has shown is the actions of people are where we are going to place our trust."

Biggert said the school's administration does not oversee the PTC accounts, therefore Cervantes' accused actions were not immediately noticed. 

He said, "My role as an administrator within the PTC is very limited, I'm pretty much there to support them and answer questions, give them guidance whenever they ask for it from me."

He said the money from the PTC goes to the students for extracurricular activities before, during and after school. Biggert said once parents heard, they immediately worked together to replace the missing funds.  

"Their efforts were tell us what we need to do, and we will do it, tell us when we can fund raise, and we'll do it," Biggert said. "Their main primary goal was for us to get our accounts back in order so that we can pay the outstanding bills and then have a surplus to support the student learning on campus and extracurricular activities."

Biggert said the PTC raised enough money to replace the funds with activities such as school dances and a fall festival. But he said they have learned from the experience. 

He said, "As a PTC they got together, and they brainstormed what's the best way that we can put systems in place, structures in place, while following the district's protocol for PTC, while following out PTCs bylaws, to ensure something like this does not happen again."

Indio investigators said Cervantes admitted to taking the money once they questioned him with photos of his ATM withdrawals, he is expected in court to be arraigned next month. 

    The World Health Organization included "Disease X" in its most recent global plan for accelerating research and development during health emergencies like the Ebola, SARS or Zika epidemics.
    A woman claims The Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa stripped her of her dream wedding for a reason, she says , is shameful. Luz Muñoz was thrilled to be marrying her best friend. 

    Brianna Anderson is 14 years-old and she is ready to experience her first live tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open.  Tickets for the open dwindle as the matches continue, but Anderson did not have an issue finding a ticket, she got hers through kind work from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.    Anderson said, "I'm excited to see my favorite player, which will be my first match to watch." Her favorite...
