President Trump To Make First California Visit since Taking Office

President Trump will make his first visit to California Tuesday since he took office. People in San Diego have already begun protesting and more protests are on the way.

"When someone such as Trump comes to our communities promoting hateful, spiteful and violent policies we have to demonstrate our unity," said a protester.

"I think this is the most divisive president we have ever had in my lifetime. He's not trying to build bridges. He trying to build walls," said a retired woman who attended Monday's protest.

Trump is planing to personally inspect eight border wall prototypes. While protesters plan to continue their demonstrations on Tuesday, Trump supporters here in the Coachella Valley say they welcome the president with open arms.

"He knows about construction. He knows about building things. And I think he's going to be in the right place at the right time," said Trump supporter Ed Yoe.

The president is scheduled to make a stop at Miramar Air Station where he will speak to all five branches of the military and will wrap up his visit with a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

"I'm all for him. I don't think he's a democrat. I don't think he's a republican. I think he's a businessman who does whatever he wants and it's freaking out the world. And I think that's great," said Yoe.

"Trump, do understand that your wall is not going to be built because we are going to fight and we are going to do whatever it takes to ensure that it doesn't get built," said a protester at Tuesday's demonstration.

The president has long criticized the state for it's sanctuary status and his visit comes only a week after the Justice Department announced it is suing the state of California for not following federal immigration laws.

