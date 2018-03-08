Boy Who Impersonated Deputy Arrested in SUV Outfitted With Polic - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Boy Who Impersonated Deputy Arrested in SUV Outfitted With Police Lights

Posted: Updated:

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for impersonating a deputy, officials said.

The boy, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested after a woman reported that he tried to open her door on Monday before she answered.

"He was like, 'Is there a domestic disturbance here?" said the woman, who NBC4 is only identifying by her first name, Jasmine. "And I was like, 'There nothing going on.' Then he just stopped talking to us and took off.

"He looked so normal. He looked like a real police officer."

The next day, a deputy saw a white Ford Explorer and pulled it over. Inside was a boy with his great grandmother in the driver's seat. The light bar was still mounted in the windshield, said Mara Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they then searched the boy's home and found a sheriff's uniform, ballistics gear, including bullet-proof vests, fake guns, including one that looks like an assault rifle, a stun gun, a police belt with holster and a pile of counterfeit money.

Investigators say the boy also told them that he had encounters with other people, including pulling a woman over in her car.

He pretended he was running her information, returned to the woman, told her he was giving her a warning and she was free to go. Investigators say they don't  believe the boy's great grandma knew what was going on.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Long Awaited Children's Health Clinic Days Away From Seeing Patients

    Long Awaited Children's Health Clinic Days Away From Seeing Patients

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-03-08 02:40:46 GMT
    Angelina Castleberry has been making the more than 60 mile drive to receive medical care at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital since she was four months pregnant with her twins Matthew Cross and Callia Faith. "It's been a long four years of driving back and forth back and forth so worth it because Loma Linda is the best," says Angelina. While she credits his kidney donor Deputy Alicia Lopez and the team of experts at LLUCH with saving Matthew's life s...
    Angelina Castleberry has been making the more than 60 mile drive to receive medical care at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital since she was four months pregnant with her twins Matthew Cross and Callia Faith. "It's been a long four years of driving back and forth back and forth so worth it because Loma Linda is the best," says Angelina. While she credits his kidney donor Deputy Alicia Lopez and the team of experts at LLUCH with saving Matthew's life s...

  • Indio

    Toddler Falls Out of Second-Story Indio Window, Airlifted to Hospital

    Toddler Falls Out of Second-Story Indio Window, Airlifted to Hospital

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:09 PM EST2018-03-08 01:09:16 GMT
    A 3-year-old child tumbled out of a second-story window at an Indio building Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of the toddler's injuries was unknown. Emergency personnel were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 83400 block of Gemini Street. Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said a helicopter landed on the field of the nearby Davis Sports Complex to retrieve the child, whose name was not released.
    A 3-year-old child tumbled out of a second-story window at an Indio building Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of the toddler's injuries was unknown. Emergency personnel were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 83400 block of Gemini Street. Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said a helicopter landed on the field of the nearby Davis Sports Complex to retrieve the child, whose name was not released.

  • Boy Who Impersonated Deputy Arrested in SUV Outfitted With Police Lights

    Boy Who Impersonated Deputy Arrested in SUV Outfitted With Police Lights

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-03-08 16:00:42 GMT

    A 14-year-old boy was arrested for impersonating a deputy, officials said. 

    A 14-year-old boy was arrested for impersonating a deputy, officials said. 

Powered by Frankly