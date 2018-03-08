California's Jobless Rate Falls to 4.4 Percent in January

California's unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in January, the lowest figure since 1976.

That's even lower than the previous record low of 4.5 percent that was set in December.

However, it's a fraction higher than the national unemployment rate for January, which was 4.1 percent.

Figures released Wednesday by the state Employment Development Department show that California employers added 35,500 non-farm payroll jobs in January. About 17 million Californians held such jobs.

The largest increase was in the construction sector, followed by trade, transportation and utilities.

California has gained nearly 3 million jobs in an economic expansion that began in 2010.