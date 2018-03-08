Trump Lawyer Tries to Silence Adult-Film Star Stormy Daniels - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Trump Lawyer Tries to Silence Adult-Film Star Stormy Daniels

Posted: Updated:

Donald Trump's lawyer is trying to silence adult-film star Stormy Daniels, obtaining a secret restraining order in a private arbitration proceeding and warning that she faces penalties if she publicly discusses a relationship with the president, NBC News has learned.

The new pressure on Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, comes a day after she filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court alleging that a nondisclosure agreement she made to keep quiet about an "intimate" relationship with Trump is invalid because he never signed it.

Tuesday's lawsuit says that Trump attorney Michael Cohen — who brokered the agreement with Clifford during the presidential campaign — attempted to "intimidate" Clifford and "shut her up" by initiating what it calls a "bogus arbitration proceeding" against her in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 2018.

Cohen and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Long Awaited Children's Health Clinic Days Away From Seeing Patients

    Long Awaited Children's Health Clinic Days Away From Seeing Patients

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-03-08 02:40:46 GMT
    Angelina Castleberry has been making the more than 60 mile drive to receive medical care at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital since she was four months pregnant with her twins Matthew Cross and Callia Faith. "It's been a long four years of driving back and forth back and forth so worth it because Loma Linda is the best," says Angelina. While she credits his kidney donor Deputy Alicia Lopez and the team of experts at LLUCH with saving Matthew's life s...
    Angelina Castleberry has been making the more than 60 mile drive to receive medical care at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital since she was four months pregnant with her twins Matthew Cross and Callia Faith. "It's been a long four years of driving back and forth back and forth so worth it because Loma Linda is the best," says Angelina. While she credits his kidney donor Deputy Alicia Lopez and the team of experts at LLUCH with saving Matthew's life s...

  • Indio

    Toddler Falls Out of Second-Story Indio Window, Airlifted to Hospital

    Toddler Falls Out of Second-Story Indio Window, Airlifted to Hospital

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:09 PM EST2018-03-08 01:09:16 GMT
    A 3-year-old child tumbled out of a second-story window at an Indio building Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of the toddler's injuries was unknown. Emergency personnel were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 83400 block of Gemini Street. Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said a helicopter landed on the field of the nearby Davis Sports Complex to retrieve the child, whose name was not released.
    A 3-year-old child tumbled out of a second-story window at an Indio building Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of the toddler's injuries was unknown. Emergency personnel were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 83400 block of Gemini Street. Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said a helicopter landed on the field of the nearby Davis Sports Complex to retrieve the child, whose name was not released.

  • Boy Who Impersonated Deputy Arrested in SUV Outfitted With Police Lights

    Boy Who Impersonated Deputy Arrested in SUV Outfitted With Police Lights

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-03-08 16:00:42 GMT

    A 14-year-old boy was arrested for impersonating a deputy, officials said. 

    A 14-year-old boy was arrested for impersonating a deputy, officials said. 

Powered by Frankly