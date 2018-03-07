Martha's Village Plans Growth Through Campaign Project - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Martha's Village Plans Growth Through Campaign Project

Indio, CA -

Big plans heading to Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio as they inch closer to reaching a campaign goal to grow the non-profit organization to serve the community better.

There's a slice of the American dream waiting right here inside the kitchen at Martha's Village and with an A-rating by Riverside County, it's the place to teach individuals valuable skills.

"They'll be ready to hopefully get a job in the work place," said Kitchen Supervisor, Rick Sianez.

Sianez is excited about a new culinary program named in memory of Steve Mitchell.

"Proper cleanliness, proper knife handling skills," he said.

"Trying to get people jobs in hotels, hospitals so they can have year-round employment and work their way out of poverty," said Stephanie Minor with Martha's Village and Kitchen.

She says it's part of the "Renewing Hope, Rebuilding Lives" Campaign, focused on raising five million dollars to grow Martha's Village. They've already received a $2.8 million dollar pledge and will match one million dollars when the campaign reaches four million dollar milestone.

"With the closing of Roys, additional services are needed," said Minor.

She also knows the importance of looking out for the community. So another objective is an improvement in childcare.

"We're looking to expand child development for 24 infants. It's really important to this community because it's expensive and there's not a lot of care for infants," said Minor.

There are also plans to upgrade and update building and shelter spaces, making the facility more functional for everyone. After nearly 30 years of serving the Coachella Valley, Martha's Village is taking the next step to look out for future generations in need of a helping hand.

The fundraising campaign will continue through the fall. If you'd like to donate, contact Martha's Village and Kitchen at (760) 347-4741.

