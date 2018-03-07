Robbery Suspect Pursuit Ends With Major-Injury Crash in Thermal

A police pursuit of a vehicle suspected in a robbery Wednesday ended with a woman seriously injured when the fleeing vehicle crashed into another car near Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

The chase began sometime after 2 p.m. when deputies spotted a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a robbery, according to Deputy Armando Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies attempted to pull the car over on state Route 86, north of Airport Boulevard, but the vehicle sped away, triggering a short chase that ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into another car on Airport Boulevard, east of Harrison Street.

One woman from the suspect vehicle was taken to a hospital in serious condition, while two other people inside the car have been detained, Munoz said. Occupants of the other involved vehicle suffered minor injuries, the deputy said.

Information on the alleged robbery was not immediately available.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies are currently investigating the robbery and pursuit, while California Highway Patrol officers are on scene investigating the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.