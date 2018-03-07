Non-Injury Fire Erupts Inside Palm Springs Restaurant

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a Palm Springs restaurant Wednesday morning, but was quickly contained by city fire crews.

Just before 8 a.m., Palm Springs police and fire personnel responded to a fire at Bongo Johnny's Patio Bar and Grille, 214 E. Arenas Rd. No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze, which was contained within half an hour.

Palm Springs police shut down Arenas Road between South Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilia and advised motorists to avoid the area, if possible.