Non-Injury Fire Erupts Inside Palm Springs Restaurant - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Non-Injury Fire Erupts Inside Palm Springs Restaurant

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Palm Springs, CA -

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a Palm Springs restaurant Wednesday morning, but was quickly contained by city fire crews.

Story: Joshua Tree Couple Released From Jail

Just before 8 a.m., Palm Springs police and fire personnel responded to a fire at Bongo Johnny's Patio Bar and Grille, 214 E. Arenas Rd. No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze, which was contained within half an hour.

Story: Close to 100 CVUSD Teachers at Risk of Losing Their Jobs

Palm Springs police shut down Arenas Road between South Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilia and advised motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Police Investigating Woman Found Dead in Home's Pool

    Palm Springs Police Investigating Woman Found Dead in Home's Pool

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-03-06 17:47:48 GMT
    A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.
    A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.

    Police Tuesday were investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in the pool of a Palm Springs home. 

    Police Tuesday were investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in the pool of a Palm Springs home. 

  • Local Restaurateurs get ready to open Palm Desert's Newest Eatery

    Local Restaurateurs get ready to open Palm Desert's Newest Eatery

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-03-06 16:44:52 GMT

    The silverware is clean and napkins are getting folded, the staff of AC3 is putting the finishes touches to Palm Desert's newest restaurant.   The restaurant is also a part of the city's newest lodging, Hotel Paseo, but the restaurant side is ran separate. The owners of AC3 are well known restaurateurs in the desert, one of them is Tony Marchese, who is also the owner of Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs. The two other co-owners are Juliana and Andrew Copley, ...

    The silverware is clean and napkins are getting folded, the staff of AC3 is putting the finishes touches to Palm Desert's newest restaurant.   The restaurant is also a part of the city's newest lodging, Hotel Paseo, but the restaurant side is ran separate. The owners of AC3 are well known restaurateurs in the desert, one of them is Tony Marchese, who is also the owner of Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs. The two other co-owners are Juliana and Andrew Copley, ...

  • Joshua Tree

    Joshua Tree Couple Released From Jail

    Joshua Tree Couple Released From Jail

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:51 PM EST2018-03-07 17:51:23 GMT

    Behind this keep out sign and blocked road 71-year-old Daniel Panico and 51-year-old Mona Kirk are back home, last week they were arrested and charged with felony child abuse after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputies say they found their three children ages 11, 13, 14 living in a makeshift home made of plywood covered in plastic, without, electricity, running water surrounded by trash and mounds of feces on the property. But his neighbor Mike Reynolds says he was ...

    Behind this keep out sign and blocked road 71-year-old Daniel Panico and 51-year-old Mona Kirk are back home, last week they were arrested and charged with felony child abuse after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputies say they found their three children ages 11, 13, 14 living in a makeshift home made of plywood covered in plastic, without, electricity, running water surrounded by trash and mounds of feces on the property. But his neighbor Mike Reynolds says he was ...

Powered by Frankly