UPDATE: Joshua Tree Couple Released From Jail

Behind this keep out sign and blocked road 71-year-old Daniel Panico and 51-year-old Mona Kirk are back home, last week they were arrested and charged with felony child abuse after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputies say they found their three children ages 11, 13, 14 living in a makeshift home made of plywood covered in plastic, without, electricity, running water surrounded by trash and mounds of feces on the property.

But his neighbor Mike Reynolds says he was in court to show his support and is happy the judge released them saying they did not pose a threat to the community, "It's a wonderful day, from $300,000 a piece on bail to they agreed there was a no flight risk."

Reynolds says the couple is kind and did not deserve to be arrested because they were doing the best they could with what they had, and seeing them in court was tough, "They looked troubled, it was a little on the sad side to see them like that, and especially to see Daniel and Mona in handcuffs."

After their story aired Reynolds says he received many phone calls and met a lot of people who know the family and want to support them, "They are known and loved by a lot of people I heard so many good stories about this family and I was just touched it was just wonderful."

Reynolds says he hopes the family can be together again, only this time under a sturdy roof, something he says is now possible thanks to the kindness of friends and strangers who care, "People are giving money they're giving time especially, what a good day, what a good day, I see positive things coming from this."

The couple is not allowed to contact their children. We reached out to the San Bernardino District Attorney's office, with a lot of questions, they said the charges did not change and it would be inappropriate to comment because of the pending charges in court.

The community set up a GoFundMe page to help: https://www.gofundme.com/fxy2rg