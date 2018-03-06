Tennis Pros, Celebrities to Play in La Quinta Fundraiser

Tennis pros will team up with celebrities Tuesday for the 14th annual Desert Smash at the La Quinta Resort & Club, hosted by Serena Williams, benefiting two charities.

Participating tennis professionals include twins Bob and Mike Bryan, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Victoria Azarenka. Celebrity participants include talk show host Phil McGraw, former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson, singer Lance Bass, and actors Tony Hale, Colton Haynes, Timothy Olyphant and Regina Hall

The day will begin with the morning's "Tennacity" workout -- a "high intensity tennis game" with commentary by top tennis pros -- followed by the Desert Smash singles and doubles play. The event will conclude with an evening cocktail after-party at the La Quinta Resort Fiesta Ballroom.

Desert Smash benefits the Yetunde Price Resource Center, -- named for Serena and Venus Williams' half-sister who was fatally shot by a gang member -- which benefits those adversely affected by community violence, and Sophie's Voice Foundation, which supports family outreach programs and access to medical care for families in developing countries.

Tickets can be purchased at https://desertsmash.ticketleap.com/ .