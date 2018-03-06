Keeping Pedestrians Safe on the CV Link

It's been several weeks since pedestrians began using the completed portion of the CV Link, located between Vista Chino and Ramon Road.

But as this project continues and other sections are built, many wonder how pedestrians will stay safe when those sections are connected at busy roadways.

Officials say the CV Link is ultimately a safety project. So KMIR asked what people do when trying get from one side of a busy road like Ramon Road to the other side. They say they'll install overpasses, underpasses and crosswalks along the CV Link, making sure pedestrian safety is at the forefront.

"It's our first time, just checking things out," said Don Meyer, visiting from Washington for the winter.

Tomorrow, he and Neal Mattson will be with more than a dozen other walkers checking out the completed portion of the CV Link.

"Safety for people who are on the link and have to either go from one side of the thoroughfare like Ramon," said Mattson.

They notice though, once they finish the end of the completed section, where do they go from there? While out at the CV Link, KMIR saw several bicyclists ride down onto Ramon Road where there are currently no sidewalks. Other bicyclists just turned around.

"I think the overpasses and underpasses is an excellent idea for this," said Mattson.

At the Ramon Road side of the CV Link, a project expected to start next year will renovate the existing bridge, adding an underpass for pedestrians so they're not having to wonder how to get across several lanes of traffic.

Other connections along the CV Link include pedestrian bridges and even crosswalks with extra caution lights and signs.

"It's got to be in a safe manner for everybody. Parking is a big important part to us," said Mattson.

He and Myer parked several hundred feet away in retail parking and had to climb up a sand embankment to make it to the CV Link. They both want the Link to be more accessible for everyone.

"Can't want to have, see more of it done and completed where people can enjoy it," said Mattson.

Many people are wondering what's next for other portions of the CV Link.

Coachella Valley Association Government says a bike path in the Demuth Park area of Palm Springs will be next to go under construction.

That'll begin this summer, taking a few months to complete.