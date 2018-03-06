Steve Johnson Completes Tennis With The Stars Lineup

American Steve Johnson has been added to the star roster for the 2018 edition of Tennis With The Stars, presented by the BNP Paribas Open. Hosted March 6th at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa, a portion of all event proceeds will benefit national non-profit ACEing Autism.

Johnson, a Southern California native, has been ranked as high as no. 21 in the world and has won two ATP World Tour Titles (Nottingham '16, Houston '17). Most recently, he teamed with Ryan Harrison to clinch victory for the U.S. Davis Cup team in a 3-0 win over Serbia. Johnson was a 4-time NCAA team champion and 2-time individual champion while competing for USC, including a 72 match win streak over his final two seasons.

"Steve is a class act and one of the hardest working players on tour," said Scott Colebourne, Vice President of Operations for Cliff Drysdale Management. "He always plays well in front of his home fans in Southern California, and we're excited to have him join us for Tennis With The Stars."

Johnson joins the 2018 roster which includes world no. 2 Simona Halep, her coach Darren Cahill, world no. 6 and French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko, and rising U.S. star Frances Tiafoe. A limited number of amateur players will have the chance to compete alongside and against guest stars and players. Tennis With The Stars will serve as the kickoff event for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

More information about the 2018 lineup will be announced soon. For tickets and event details, please visit: www.tenniswithstars.com

To purchase tickets to the BNP Paribas Open, visit: www.bnpparibasopen.com