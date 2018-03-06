20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new gun policies - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new gun policies

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man filed suits Monday claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against the 20-year-old when they refused to sell him a rifle.

Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.

Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

Tyler Watson's lawsuits filed against the retailers in two separate counties claim he faced age discrimination from Dick's and Walmart, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed over the new gun policies enacted on Feb. 28.

The lawsuit claims a store owned by Dick's Sporting Goods in Medford, Oregon, refused to sell Watson .22-caliber Ruger rifle on Feb. 24. The suit says Grants Pass Walmart in Oregon refused to sell him a gun on March 3.

It's not clear if Watson knew at that point of the restrictions.

"He was really just trying to buy a rifle," said his attorney Max Whittington.

Watson is asking judges to force Dick's and Walmart "to stop unlawfully discriminating against 18, 19, and 20 year-old customers at all Oregon locations." Additionally, he is asking for unspecified punitive damages.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the retailer plans to defend the new policy.

"We stand behind our decision and plan to defend it," he said. "While we haven't seen the complaint, we will respond as appropriate with the court."

A representative from Dick's hasn't responded to a request for comment

    Palm Desert Man Killed in Head-on Motorcycle Crash

    California Highway Patrol said, for "reasons still under investigation,''  traveled into eastbound traffic, directly into the path of a 2010 Toyota Prius

    Local Restaurateurs get ready to open Palm Desert's Newest Eatery

    The silverware is clean and napkins are getting folded, the staff of AC3 is putting the finishes touches to Palm Desert's newest restaurant.   The restaurant is also a part of the city's newest lodging, Hotel Paseo, but the restaurant side is ran separate. The owners of AC3 are well known restaurateurs in the desert, one of them is Tony Marchese, who is also the owner of Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs. The two other co-owners are Juliana and Andrew Copley, ...

    Daycare Workers Sedated Toddlers With Melatonin Gummies: Police

    Three employees were arrested at a suburban Chicago day care center last week after police say they gave a class of toddlers gummy bears with melatonin to calm them down for nap time. Authorities said they were called to the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center in Des Plaines Friday afternoon for a "suspicious incident." There, three teachers admitted to distributing gummy bears with melatonin to children, though the use of the substance had not been approved by parents, polic...
