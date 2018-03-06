Palm Springs Police Investigating Woman Found Dead in Home's Poo - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Police Investigating Woman Found Dead in Home's Pool

Palm Springs, CA -

Police Tuesday were investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in the pool of a Palm Springs home.

The unidentified woman was found at 11:51 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1000 block of Alejo Road, according to the county coroner's office. Police were not certain whether foul play was involved but had not ruled it out as of Tuesday morning.

Palm Springs Sgt. William Hutchinson said an autopsy was expected later Tuesday to possibly shed more light on the circumstances surrounding her death.

