Palm Desert

Palm Desert Man Killed in Head-on Motorcycle Crash

Palm Desert, CA -

Investigators Monday were trying to determine what led a motorcyclist killed on state Route 74 to veer directly into the path of a car that struck him, throwing him from his bike.

John Devlin, 50, of Palm Desert, was killed just before 3 p.m. Sunday on westbound SR 74, east of Vista Point, a windy, two-lane stretch of highway heading south of the Coachella Valley.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford said Devlin, for ``reasons still under investigation,''  traveled into eastbound traffic, directly into the path of a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by 57-year-old Pauma Valley resident Susan Shoup, who was uninjured.

Devlin was wearing a full face helmet and protective gear, but died of the scene, according to Radford, who said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors to the crash.

