Mueller Wants Documents From Trump, Numerous Campaign Associates

A grand jury has issued a subpoena requesting documents of emails, text messages, work papers, telephone logs and more from the investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to the subpoena reviewed and reported by NBC News. 

According to the subpoena, the grand jury is seeking documentation dating back over four months before the Trump presidential campaign was launched, November 1, 2015, NBC News reported. 

According to the subpoena, the request covers materials from major campaign staff including Steve Bannon and attorney Roger Stone, NBC News reported. 

