Bullying Victim Stands Up For Change

Police are working to locate an alleged robbery suspect in the city of Indian Wells. The man is accused of robbing a business in the 74-900 block of Velie Way in Palm Desert just before 2 p.m....
Police are working to locate an alleged robbery suspect in the city of Indian Wells. The man is accused of robbing a business in the 74-900 block of Velie Way in Palm Desert just before 2 p.m....
A crash involving a school bus and a car Friday morning sends two to the hospital.
A crash involving a school bus and a car Friday morning sends two to the hospital.
A five-hour police manhunt inside an Indian Wells neighborhood ended with K-9 intervention. Indian Wells and Palm Desert police officers searched for a man they suspect robbed a business in Palm Desert. It all began after one in the afternoon, when police said two armed men robbed a business on Velie Way. Riverside County Sheriff Department Investigator, Armando Munoz said they then drove-off, "They left the location with an undisclosed amount of money." ...
A five-hour police manhunt inside an Indian Wells neighborhood ended with K-9 intervention. Indian Wells and Palm Desert police officers searched for a man they suspect robbed a business in Palm Desert. It all began after one in the afternoon, when police said two armed men robbed a business on Velie Way. Riverside County Sheriff Department Investigator, Armando Munoz said they then drove-off, "They left the location with an undisclosed amount of money." ...