2018 Palm Springs Gay Rodeo Helps Benefit Community

Ahead of the 2018 Gay Rodeo in Palm Springs, Friday night is a special chance to see the headliner for the rodeo event, performing several of his hit county songs.

It's all happening at the Toolshed in Palm Springs and organizers hope the music will bring more awareness to the rodeo and organizations it helps.

Music always makes the night better and at the Toolshed, Brandon Stansell looks to serenade the community with songs of life. It's all to preview

the eighth annual Hot Rodeo where cowboy boots, hats and chaps are the clothing of choice.

Story Here: Lawmakers Propose Bill to Allow Veterinarians to Discuss Cannabis Use for Pets

"We're going to have to work on the wardrobe, I'm not sure how I'm going to look in a hat and chaps," said Stansell.

But whatever he wears, he'll be helping raise money for the Palm Springs LGBT community by not only singing but sharing his journey of coming out.

"We can't change the things that happen to us but we can make the most of it and we can be better for it," he said.

It's because of his talent and impact hat Truck Dyal with the gay rodeo, chose him to headline the May event.

"I was looking for something to come to palm springs to make our rodeo better," said Dyal.

Last year, they raised $7,500 with every penny going right into the community.

Story Here: You Ask. We Investigate: Towing Enforcement Questions After Vehicle Sits Abandoned for Seven Months

"We're giving back to a stories here in town who we know would benefit directly from it and not just get a portion of it," he said.

This year, The LGBT Center, The Sanctuary Palm Springs and even the City of Banning where the rodeo will be held, will benefit. Even the Toolshed is helping get the word out about what Dyal expects to be the most successful rodeo to date.

It'll give country music lovers and rodeo fanatics, the best of both worlds all in one place.

The preview concert will start at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Toolshed. Another concert, will happen on May 11th before the gay rodeo takes place. Again. that will be at the Toolshed as well. Those two events are sponsored by the Toolshed owner, Robert Cole and both of those events are free to the public.

Tickets for the rodeo are $15 and can be purchased at the Toolshed on Sunny Dunes Road or Rough Trade on Arenas Road in Palm Springs.