Rancho Mirage

Rep. Raul Ruiz to Host 'Veterans University' for Vets, Servicemembers and Families

Rancho Mirage, CA -

Congressman Raul Ruiz is hosting a veterans university Saturday, March 3 for veterans, servicemembers, their family members and service providers in the community.

MORE: Veterans University To Feature Workshop On Burn Pits

The event is intended to educate those who serve on the benefits and services provided for them. It's a chance to ask questions and learn more.

Congressman Ruiz urges veterans who are looking for help, or who are struggling, to attend for free at Agua Caliente Resort and Spa.

“There are so many veterans out there who are struggling,” says Rep. Ruiz. “They wait years to get word on their benefits, they suffer with PTSD or they just don't know where to turn to for help. It's important we come together as a community to serve them and their families... that’s what Veterans University does.”

RELATED STORY: Ceremony Highlights Program Helping Veterans Succeed

You’re encouraged to RSVP HERE. The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, but registration begins at 8:30. Meals will not be provided.

