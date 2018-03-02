Woman Who Fell From Hiking Trail Airlifted, Hospitalized

A hiker who apparently took a fall on a Palm Desert trail Friday was airlifted out of the area and taken to a hospital.

The Riverside County Fire Department, along with sheriff's deputies, received word of a downed hiker around 10 a.m. on the Hopalong Cassidy Trail, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department. The extent of the unidentified woman's injuries was unclear.

Firefighters hiked to the victim's location, but also requested support from a Cal Fire helicopter due to her remote location, Cabral said. The woman was airlifted out of the area around 11:30 a.m.