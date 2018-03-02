Woman Who Fell From Hiking Trail Airlifted, Hospitalized - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Woman Who Fell From Hiking Trail Airlifted, Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

A hiker who apparently took a fall on a Palm Desert trail Friday was airlifted out of the area and taken to a hospital.

The Riverside County Fire Department, along with sheriff's deputies, received word of a downed hiker around 10 a.m. on the Hopalong Cassidy Trail, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department. The extent of the unidentified woman's injuries was unclear.

Firefighters hiked to the victim's location, but also requested support from a Cal Fire helicopter due to her remote location, Cabral said. The woman was airlifted out of the area around 11:30 a.m.   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Locate Palm Desert Robbery Suspect

    Police Locate Palm Desert Robbery Suspect

    Thursday, March 1 2018 9:24 PM EST2018-03-02 02:24:15 GMT

    Police are working to locate an alleged robbery suspect in the city of Indian Wells. The man is accused of robbing a business in the 74-900 block of Velie Way in Palm Desert just before 2 p.m....

    Police are working to locate an alleged robbery suspect in the city of Indian Wells. The man is accused of robbing a business in the 74-900 block of Velie Way in Palm Desert just before 2 p.m....

  • Coachella

    School Bus Collides with Car, Both Drivers Sent to Hospital

    School Bus Collides with Car, Both Drivers Sent to Hospital

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:54 PM EST2018-03-02 21:54:31 GMT

    A crash involving a school bus and a car Friday morning sends two to the hospital.

    A crash involving a school bus and a car Friday morning sends two to the hospital.

  • Suspected Palm Desert Robbers Drive Manhunt to Indian Wells Neighborhood

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:46 AM EST2018-03-02 05:46:01 GMT

    A five-hour police manhunt inside an Indian Wells neighborhood ended with K-9 intervention.  Indian Wells and Palm Desert police officers searched for a man they suspect robbed a business in Palm Desert. It all began after one in the afternoon, when police said two armed men robbed a business on Velie Way. Riverside County Sheriff Department Investigator, Armando Munoz said they then drove-off, "They left the location with an undisclosed amount of money."  ...

    A five-hour police manhunt inside an Indian Wells neighborhood ended with K-9 intervention.  Indian Wells and Palm Desert police officers searched for a man they suspect robbed a business in Palm Desert. It all began after one in the afternoon, when police said two armed men robbed a business on Velie Way. Riverside County Sheriff Department Investigator, Armando Munoz said they then drove-off, "They left the location with an undisclosed amount of money."  ...

Powered by Frankly