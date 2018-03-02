School Bus Collides with Car, Both Drivers Sent to Hospital

A crash involving a school bus and a car Friday morning sends two to the hospital. Three children were on the school bus during the crash and did not suffer injuries according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:45 a.m. a school bus was struck head-on by an Infiniti G37 on Calhoun St. according to CHP. Officers say the driver of the car, 29-year-old Edgar Lopez from Indio, lost control and that's when his car struck the bus. The school bus overturned.

There were three children and one passenger who was an adult on the bus. The adult had minor injuries according to CHP.

The driver of the bus and Lopez were take to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say the Lopez was speeding, passing other vehicles on the road and was not wearing a seatbelt. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Calhoun street remained shut down through the morning but has since reopened.