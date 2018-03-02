Hip Injury Sidelines Rafael Nadal Days Before BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Police are working to locate an alleged robbery suspect in the city of Indian Wells. The man is accused of robbing a business in the 74-900 block of Velie Way in Palm Desert just before 2 p.m....
A five-hour police manhunt inside an Indian Wells neighborhood ended with K-9 intervention. Indian Wells and Palm Desert police officers searched for a man they suspect robbed a business in Palm Desert. It all began after one in the afternoon, when police said two armed men robbed a business on Velie Way. Riverside County Sheriff Department Investigator, Armando Munoz said they then drove-off, "They left the location with an undisclosed amount of money." ...
One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night. Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. in the 66000 block of 1st Street.
