Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week: Dominique Urbina

Welcome to Dominique Urbina's life.

"Basically since I could start walking I've been dribbling a basketball and training since then," Urbina said.

The training never stops. Not even on her seventeenth birthday.

"It's such a privileged," Urbina explained. "Like I'm so blessed to have all these people in my life because they are so kind. In all my birthday's, I don't think I've ever received as many gifts as I did this year."

But there's one more gift Urbina wants.

"To make history at this school," Urbina said.

By winning the programs first CIF-SS state title.

"We've come so far," Urbina said. "It would just be so sad if we didn't accomplish our mission."

The junior point guard leads her team in assists and scoring, averaging 23-points a game.

"I think what's work so well for me is my determination and self determination because I knew coming in that I had a lot to prove," Urbina said. "Not only standout but help my teammates stand out as well."

"It's amazing seeing a player like her who can dribble the ball," Cathedral City girls' basketball head coach Marques Hill said. "She can score, make nice passes. She's basically an all around player."

And an all around teammate.

"I love this team so much," Urbina said. "I think that my favorite thing is that we all support one another. We really sincerely love eachother. You can really see it on the court how we support each other."