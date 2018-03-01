Gang Member Convicted of Murder in Indio Slaying - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Gang Member Convicted of Murder in Indio Slaying

Jurors found Salvador Yanez IV, 34, guilty of the March 11, 2015, slaying of 23-year-old Gilbert Lopez of Indio.
A gang member was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday for gunning down a rival at an apartment complex in Indio nearly three years ago.

Jurors deliberated for about two days before finding Salvador Yanez IV, 34, guilty of the March 11, 2015, slaying of 23-year-old Gilbert Lopez of Indio, who was found at the Encanto Apartments at 46725 Clinton St.

Lopez was shot five times at about 8 p.m., hours after he and Yanez got into a dispute at the complex over their respective gang allegiances, according to Deputy District Attorney Anthony Orlando.

The prosecutor told jurors in his opening statement that Yanez's wallet and ammunition consistent with shell casings found at the scene were later discovered inside a stolen car that witnesses saw leaving the Encanto Apartments at the time of the shooting.

Yanez was arrested the following night, when officers investigating the apartment shooting followed leads that took them to the Miracle Springs Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs, according to Indio police.

Orlando said Yanez told officers he was never at the Encanto Apartments that day, but DNA found on a plastic cup discarded at the scene was traced to him.

A sentencing date will be set on Friday.    

    Desert Hot Springs Drive-By Shooting Sends One Victim To Local Hospital

    One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night. Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. in the 66000 block of 1st Street. 

    Police Bust Criminal Operation Run out of Gated Community

    "People who live behind these gates in this community in La Quinta, say they lived in fear of the people who stayed at a home on Ali Court.  "Very uneasy, uneasy enough to go out and defending myself more than I have now," said a man living in the Renaissance community that did not want to be identified. Other residents we spoke with say they knew something bad was going on.  "They were coming and going at very odd hours of the night ... I had suspecte...
