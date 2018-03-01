Police Search for Palm Desert Robbery Suspects

Police are working to locate an alleged robbery suspect in the city of Indian Wells.

The man is accused of robbing a business in the 74-900 block of Velie Way in Palm Desert just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect then got into a black 4-door sedan and left the area. A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a traffic collision near Hwy 111 and Cook. At that time, the suspects got out of the car and attempted to get into nearby Desert Horizon Country Club.

According to Investigator Armando Munoz with the Riverside Sheriff's Office, one suspect was detained. The second suspect is now in the area of Rancho Palmeras Drive and Montecito Drive.

They ask residents of the neighborhood to report any suspicious activity as they continue to search for the suspect.