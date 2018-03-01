Police Search for Palm Desert Robbery Suspects - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Police Search for Palm Desert Robbery Suspects

Posted: Updated:
The suspects' vehicle located after the traffic collision. The suspects' vehicle located after the traffic collision.
Indian Wells, CA -

Police are working to locate an alleged robbery suspect in the city of Indian Wells.

The man is accused of robbing a business in the 74-900 block of Velie Way in Palm Desert just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police Investigate Robbery at Indio Business, Suspect Wanted

The suspect then got into a black 4-door sedan and left the area. A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a traffic collision near Hwy 111 and Cook. At that time, the suspects got out of the car and attempted to get into nearby Desert Horizon Country Club.

Two Strong Arm Robbery Suspects Arrested in Palm Desert

According to Investigator Armando Munoz with the Riverside Sheriff's Office, one suspect was detained. The second suspect is now in the area of Rancho Palmeras Drive and Montecito Drive.

They ask residents of the neighborhood to report any suspicious activity as they continue to search for the suspect.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Desert Hot Springs Drive-By Shooting Sends One Victim To Local Hospital

    Desert Hot Springs Drive-By Shooting Sends One Victim To Local Hospital

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-03-01 19:20:18 GMT
    Drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs leaves one person injured.Drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs leaves one person injured.

    One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night. Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. in the 66000 block of 1st Street. 

    One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night. Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. in the 66000 block of 1st Street. 

  • La Quinta

    Police Bust Criminal Operation Run out of Gated Community

    Police Bust Criminal Operation Run out of Gated Community

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:23 PM EST2018-03-01 04:23:15 GMT
    "People who live behind these gates in this community in La Quinta, say they lived in fear of the people who stayed at a home on Ali Court.  "Very uneasy, uneasy enough to go out and defending myself more than I have now," said a man living in the Renaissance community that did not want to be identified. Other residents we spoke with say they knew something bad was going on.  "They were coming and going at very odd hours of the night ... I had suspecte...
    "People who live behind these gates in this community in La Quinta, say they lived in fear of the people who stayed at a home on Ali Court.  "Very uneasy, uneasy enough to go out and defending myself more than I have now," said a man living in the Renaissance community that did not want to be identified. Other residents we spoke with say they knew something bad was going on.  "They were coming and going at very odd hours of the night ... I had suspecte...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly