Desert Hot Springs Drive-By Shooting Sends One Victim To Local H - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Drive-By Shooting Sends One Victim To Local Hospital

Posted: Updated:
Drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs leaves one person injured. Drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs leaves one person injured.
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. in the 66000 block of First Street.

Victim in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting Identified

When they arrived at the scene, officers found one female victim with two gunshot wounds.

The extent of her injuries are unknown, but she was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center.

Woman Fatally Shot in Desert Hot Springs

There are no other details at this time.

Powered by Frankly