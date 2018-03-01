Desert Hot Springs Drive-By Shooting Sends One Victim To Local Hospital

One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. in the 66000 block of First Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found one female victim with two gunshot wounds.

The extent of her injuries are unknown, but she was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center.

There are no other details at this time.