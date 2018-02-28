Armed Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots fired at - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Armed Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots fired at high school

Posted: Updated:

An armed teacher who fired his weapon at a Georgia high school was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

No students at Dalton High School were hurt directly in the incident or remained in danger after they were evacuated as the crisis unfolded, Dalton police tweeted.

The teacher — identified as Randall Davidson, 53 — initially barricaded himself in an empty classroom at about 11:30 a.m. ET as confused students tried to get in, Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said at a news conference. There were then reports that a gun was fired. Davidson, a social studies teacher, surrendered after 30 to 45 minutes, police said.

Frazier confirmed that at least one shot was fired after a principal used a key to try and get into the barricaded classroom. A bullet had gone through an exterior window of the room, but it didn't appear Davidson was aiming at any person, Frazier added.

It was unclear what led the teacher to lock himself inside the classroom.

"It certainly didn't seem like he had any intention to harm anyone," Frazier said.

Officials were trying to determine if Davidson's handgun was in the classroom while he was teaching earlier in the day or if he brought it in afterwards.

A school resource officer is also assigned to Dalton High School, which is about 90 miles north of Atlanta and has about 2,000 students, according to its website. It was not immediately known where the officer was positioned at the time.

One female student who ran from the scene suffered an ankle injury, Dalton police tweeted.

Charges against Davidson were pending. He is also known in the community for doing the play-by-plays for the Dalton High School football team.

The incident comes two weeks after the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school that claimed 17 lives.

President Donald Trump proposed a solution to end classroom massacres by arming some of America's teachers with concealed weapons — a suggestion that has gotten push back from educators and students across the country.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    High-Speed Chase Ends in Indio Tuesday Night

    High-Speed Chase Ends in Indio Tuesday Night

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:13 AM EST2018-02-28 07:13:20 GMT

    A man leads California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase that ends in Indio Tuesday night.

    A man leads California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase that ends in Indio Tuesday night.

  • Thousand Palms

    You Ask. We Investigate: Towing Enforcement Questions After Vehicle Sits Abandoned for Seven Months

    You Ask. We Investigate: Towing Enforcement Questions After Vehicle Sits Abandoned for Seven Months

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:22 PM EST2018-02-28 17:22:19 GMT

    A Coachella Valley man says an abandoned car is causing safety concerns in his neighborhood and is a major eye sore. KMIR went to the California Highway Patrol. They're the ones who cover the area of Varner road near Ramon road where this truck was abandoned. "It's pretty much a piece of junk sitting there now," said Thomas Steinwachs, who lives blocks away from the abandoned truck. Story Here: Keeping Crosswalks Safe in Downtown Palm Springs "I called code enforcem...

    A Coachella Valley man says an abandoned car is causing safety concerns in his neighborhood and is a major eye sore. KMIR went to the California Highway Patrol. They're the ones who cover the area of Varner road near Ramon road where this truck was abandoned. "It's pretty much a piece of junk sitting there now," said Thomas Steinwachs, who lives blocks away from the abandoned truck. Story Here: Keeping Crosswalks Safe in Downtown Palm Springs "I called code enforcem...

  • INDIO

    Woman and Puppies Rescued from Indio Apartment Fire

    Woman and Puppies Rescued from Indio Apartment Fire

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-28 08:05:40 GMT

    Two residents in Indio are displaced after an apartment fire off Shadow Palm Ave. 

    Two residents in Indio are displaced after an apartment fire off Shadow Palm Ave. 

Powered by Frankly