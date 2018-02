The 45th annual BNP Paribas Open begins March 5th where Serena Williams is expected to make her return to tournament play for the first time since 2016 as a mother.

Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, decided to give her a special welcome back on her drive to Indian Wells. Four billboards were made in her honor stating Williams as the "greatest momma of all time". The billboards can be seen driving east bound on the 10 freeway from Cabazon to Palm Springs.