Woman and Puppies Rescued from Indio Apartment Fire

Two residents in Indio are displaced after an apartment fire off Shadow Palm Ave.

Around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, two people nearby noticed smoke coming from an apartment. According to Cal Fire, two residents were inside one of the units at the time of the incident.

One woman needed assistance getting out.

Sandra Valdez-Rivas was walking her dog when she noticed the fire.

"I waited until the police got there and broke the door down and got her out,” says Valdez-Rivas.

Danny Romero was also nearby and says, when he was knocking on doors, alerting neighbors, he learned more life was trapped inside.

"I said, 'Is there anyone else in there?'” Romero says. “They said, ‘No, just some puppies.’”

He stayed on the phone with 911, knowing the black smoke made it too dangerous to go inside. Firefighters ultimately pulled the puppies from the building.

Cal Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no one was seriously injured. The American Red Cross was on the scene.

They have ruled out electrical or gas playing a role in the blaze. They believe it started in a bedroom.