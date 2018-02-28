High-Speed Chase Ends in Indio Tuesday Night

A man leads California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase that ends in Indio Tuesday night.
A man leads California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase that ends in Indio Tuesday night.
Two residents in Indio are displaced after an apartment fire off Shadow Palm Ave.
Two residents in Indio are displaced after an apartment fire off Shadow Palm Ave.
Palm Springs police are on scene of a rollover crash near the corner of Highway 111 and Overture.
Palm Springs police are on scene of a rollover crash near the corner of Highway 111 and Overture.