High-Speed Chase Ends in Indio Tuesday Night

A man leads California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase that ends in Indio Tuesday night.

There were reports of helicopters and a heavy police activity in Indio, but at this time we do not have details on why police were pursuing the man.

The chase ended on Padua Circle when the driver ran into a home. The home is believed to be the suspect’s own home.

According to police on scene, the man's father was able to bring him out of the residence before the incident escalated into a stand-off.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as soon as it becomes available.