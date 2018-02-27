Photos: Snowy Scenes From Around Southern California

Palm Springs police are on scene of a rollover crash near the corner of Highway 111 and Overture.
Palm Springs police are on scene of a rollover crash near the corner of Highway 111 and Overture.
Another restaurant is raided by ICE agents here in the valley. This time, in Cathedral City.
Another restaurant is raided by ICE agents here in the valley. This time, in Cathedral City.
Grab your fork and knife! Tuesday is National Pancake Day at IHOP.
Grab your fork and knife! Tuesday is National Pancake Day at IHOP.