Photos: Snowy Scenes From Around Southern California

February snow left a blanket of snow in parts of Southern California, including Big Bear, Frazier Park and other areas.



Scroll down for images from the late-winter snowfall.

The winter wonderland view in Yucaipa Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018.

A snow angel in Julian, California.

A view from Twin Peaks, California.

Snow in Apple Valley is pictured Monday Feb. 26, 2018.

A view of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018.

Snow swirls along the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018.

A dusting of snow is seen alongside the 5 Freeway Friday Feb. 23, 2018 north of Los Angeles.

Snow falls Friday Feb. 23, 2018 in the Big Bear area.

Snow falls on a NBC4 news van Friday Feb. 23, 2018 in the Big Bear area.

A view from Twin Peaks in San Bernardino County on Friday Feb. 23, 2018.

A light dusting of snow near Laguna Mountain Lodge.

All photos obtained courtesy of NBC LA.