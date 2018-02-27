Woman Airlifted Off of Hiking Trail Near Palm Springs, Hospitalized

A woman who was injured on a hiking trail near Palm Springs Tuesday was airlifted out of the area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Riverside County and Palm Springs city firefighters responded at 12:20 p.m. to a report of an injured hiker on the Murray Canyon Trail, in an unincorporated area south of Palm Springs.

Firefighters hiked to the woman, who suffered ``a lower extremity injury,'' and a Cal Fire helicopter hoisted her off of the trail to a waiting ambulance, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Newman said. Authorities did not reveal how the hiker was injured.